A to Gen V: A crash course in The Boys' college-set spinoff

Emma's roommate Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), the primary character of Gen V, knows all about blood. That's her power: She can manipulate and weaponize the body fluid, turning the gooey innards into whips, blades, and the like. That's why she always keeps a pocket knife on her for easy access. "She has moments where she has to decide, do I want to look like a hero or do I want to be a hero?" Sinclair says of her character, who uncovers a deep-seated mystery at Godolkin that will test her resolve. "And she's chosen following the rules in moments that have gotten her into some trouble with her friends, but I think that ultimately she's choosing to be a real hero and to do the right thing, even if it is at her own expense — even though she's wanted more than anything forever to be in the Seven."