The college-set spin-off about teen supes will premiere in September.

Looks like there's a blood bender on The Boys spin-off Gen V

In lieu of a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, 'cause of the strikes and all, The Boys spin-off Gen V will be dropping new looks over the next few days — starting now.

A new poster features Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Jaz Sinclair as the lead of the ensemble, Marie. Fans saw her briefly in an episode of The Boys season 3 on a computer screen, but little information is known about her. The new art for the series teases this young supe's abilities, and it's kinda gross. Typical of The Boys.

Marie appears to be a blood bender, if we're going to use Avatar: The Last Airbender speak. The image sees blood rising from the palm of her hand in a wipe-like motion as she leans against a Homelander statue. The reveal also comes with the news that Gen V will premiere on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform this Sept. 29, and a new trailer will be dropping this coming Monday.

Gen V key art Jaz Sinclair's Marie calls up blood on the 'Gen V' poster | Credit: Prime Video

Gen V is set at Godolkin University, Vought's premiere college campus for young supes. Described as part authentic college drama and part Hunger Games, the series finds a new wave of supes honing their abilities and competing amongst each other for the juiciest contracts to police the biggest cities — while also navigating college life.

Jensen Ackles also casually dropped the news that he filmed a cameo as Soldier Boy for the new series.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners on Gen V, which is executive produced by The Boys architect Eric Kripke.

