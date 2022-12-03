See who's coming over from The Boys to Gen V.

The Boys stars return in bloody first-look teaser for Gen V spin-off

A new generation of The Boys is fighting for a piece of the pie — but some veterans are returning, too.

Amazon has dropped a first-look teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spin-off series set in the world of the R-rated superhero drama, during the CCXP entertainment expo in Brazil on Saturday. The footage confirmed that a couple of familiar faces will be showing up from the mothership series.

Jessie T. Usher's speedster A Train, Colby Minifie's frantic PR gal Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne's Adam Bourke, the filmmaker who directed the Dawn of the 7 flick featured in The Boys season 3, are all making special guest appearances.

Additionally, the teaser revealed that actors Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter will appear in the new series.

The concept is authentic college show meets The Hunger Games. The competitive, hormonal students of Vought International's Godolkin University, America's only higher education destination dedicated to molding the minds of young-adult supes, are forced to compete against each other to score coveted contracts to patrol the country's top cities as official superheroes.

"Welcome to Goldolkin University. It's a safe space for you to thrive," says a voice as the camera conveniently pans over the word "murderer" spray-painted across a door in the hallowed halls of supe academia.

Main character Marie, played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Jaz Sinclair, previously appeared as an Easter egg in an episode of The Boys season 3. Not much is known about her except for the fact that she was one of the supe kids sent to live at the Red River Institute for young supes who can't control their abilities. Footage in the teaser shows a little girl — perhaps a young Marie — staring crossed-legged at the wall of a bathroom while her presumed parents lie dead in a pool of blood.

Gen V - Season 1 | First Look | Prime Video 'The Boys' star Colby Minifie returns in its 'Gen V' spin-off. | Credit: Amazon Studios

"Where did you find that kind of courage?" Marie is asked during an on-camera interview.

"I'm superhuman, right? We're made of steel," she replies.

Sinclair is joined in the cast by her fellow Sabrina vet Chance Perdomo, as well as Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has a hand in Gen V, but he's mainly preoccupied with the flagship show, which is filming season 4 in Canada as we speak. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers for Gen V.

A 2023 premiere date for the Prime Video spin-off has not yet been announced.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: