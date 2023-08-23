Meet the college supes of The Boys spin-off Gen V

Amazon released new character details on the players of the upcoming series, set at the Vought-owned Godolkin University.

A new crop of college-aged supes are invading the world of The Boys, ready to prove their might.

Amazon has released new character details for Gen V, revealing the first bits of intel on who the main players are in this spin-off series. Previous teasers for the show, coming to Prime Video this fall, focused on Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, who has the ability to control and weaponize blood (i.e. blood bending).

The 18-year-old incoming freshman at Vought-run Godolkin University for young supes is eager to prove she has what it takes to become the first Black woman to join the Seven. But she becomes sidetracked by a mystery she begins to unravel at the school.

Gen V 'Gen V' | Credit: Prime Video

Marie's roommate at Godolkin is Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), a.k.a. Little Cricket. Emma has the Ant-Man-like ability to shrink her size. She's described as insecure and naive, but helps Marie navigate the mysterious dangers at the school.

Sinclair's former Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo joins her onscreen as Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin with magnetic powers. His dad is the famous superhero known as Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), who, as a Godolkin alumnus and trustee, expects Andre to take over the Polarity moniker when he retires.

Andre is best friends with Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger), a.k.a. Golden Boy. As his name suggests, he's the golden boy of Goldolkin with the ability to set his body on fire. He has the brightest prospects of landing a spot in the Seven. Luke is dating Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), a junior with the ability to "push" people to do anything she commands using the touch of her hands.

London Thor and Derek Luh play one of the most interesting supes at Godolkin, Jordan Li. Described as a competitive student who will do anything to get to the top, the supe uses they/them pronouns and has the ability to change between male and female forms. Each gender comes with its own unique power set. As male, Jordan becomes dense and indestructible. As female, Jordan is agile and can launch energy blasts from their hands.

The poster for 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' The poster for 'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' | Credit: Prime Video

Then there's Sam (Asa Germann), described as "a troubled supe who is desperately trying to escape his unfortunate circumstances. He's extremely powerful, with super strength and invulnerability. Despite having a good heart, he's plagued by his hallucinations, which sometimes make it hard for him to discern between what is — and is not— reality."

Godolkin is run by Shelley Conn's Indira Shetty, the school's non-super-powered dean who takes a special interest in Marie when she arrives on campus, as well as Clancy Brown's Professor Rich "Brink" Brinkerhoff, a renowned professor of crime fighting who taught supes like A-Train, Queen Maeve, and the Deep. Marco Pigossi plays Dr. Edison Cardosa, a gifted doctor with ties to Godolkin.

Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Gen V will premiere the series' first three episodes on Friday, Sept. 29 on Prime Video, followed by a weekly release. Jason Ritter, also has a role to play on the show, while Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne are all reprising their characters from The Boys.

