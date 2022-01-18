The Boys Presents: Diabolical released a first look at the animation, plus a March premiere date.

The Boys animated series gets a premiere date and a Looney Tunes-style laser baby

The Boys is just as outrageous in animated form.

By revealing a March 2022 premiere date for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Amazon Prime Video delivered a first look and some new details from the animated anthology spin-off series.

The show will consist of eight episodes running about 12-14 minutes each. So, it's not a whole lot to chew on, but it will open up the universe of The Boys a bit to tell new stories.

Each episode will also feature a different animation style. A new clip premiering Tuesday gives us a peek at one of them.

The footage gives off a Looney Tunes feel, while introducing a rampaging laser baby, who blows off the heads of some Vought agents trying to wrangle the infant supe.

Fans will recall in season 1 of the main show how Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) came across a secret Vought lab where scientists were injecting Compound V into babies to create new supes for their corporate overlords. This one in Diabolical seems to have gotten loose.

The show kicks off on March 4, three months before The Boys returns to Amazon Prime Video for season 3.

Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, is also one of the many executive producers on this spin-off.

"Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we've wanted to rip it off," Goldberg and Rogen had said in a previously released statement. "Today that dream has come true."

