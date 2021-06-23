The Boys casts three new superheroes: Meet Supersonic, Gunpowder, and Blue Hawk

The superhero hunters of The Boys are going to be dealing with some new costumed creeps in season 3. You've already heard about Soldier Boy, the Captain America-like icon who will be played by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles. But on Wednesday, Amazon announced three more castings: Sean Patrick Flannery, Nick Wechsler, and Miles Gaston Villanueva.

The Boys Casting Miles Gaston Villanueva, Sean Patrick Flanery; Nick Wechsler Credit: Amazon Studios (3)

Villaneuva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will play Supersonic. Internet rumors suggest this character might be an ex-boyfriend of Starlight (Erin Moriarty), but there's no official word yet on either his story or his superpowers. "Supersonic" could be the name of a speedster, but given that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) already exists, maybe it'll be more of a sonic scream power in the style of Black Canary or Black Bolt.

Flannery (The Boondock Saints) will play Gunpowder. His super name sounds like he'll be focused on weapons, though Flannery himself has a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, so maybe he'll be throwing hands as well.

Finally, Wechsler (Revenge) will be playing Blue Hawk. All three of these characters are original creations, not found in The Boys comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. So the possibilities are wide open! We know that season 3 will focus a lot on Soldier Boy and his old superhero team Payback - referred to as "the Seven before the Seven" by showrunner Eric Kripke - so maybe they're former members of that team. Or maybe they all have different roles in the wide world of Vought-enhanced superheroes.

We'll just have to wait and see; The Boys season 3 has begun filming, but no premiere date has been announced yet.