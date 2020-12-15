The Boys cast and creator react to Obama saying he's a fan: 'Thanks for watching'

Barack Obama is a fan of The Boys, and the stars of the show think that's super.

In a recent interview with EW, the former president name-checked Amazon's satirical superhero series among the TV shows he watches when he needs a break from writing. The cast and series creator Eric Kripke were apparently delighted to learn Obama is a fan of the show, evinced by their awestruck reactions on social media.

"Thanks for watching, @BarackObama," Kripke tweeted. "If you ever wanna hang out, hit me up in my DM's. (But seriously, this is amazing, THANKS for the shout out)."

"I was today years old when I found out president @BarackObama watches @TheBoysTV," wrote star Jack Quaid. "Can I stay this age forever?"

Antony Starr, who plays the Seven's leader, Homelander, also responded on Twitter, declaring, "If The Boys is good enough for Obama…it's good enough." On Instagram, he added, in an allusion to an NSFW moment from season 2, "Well well well… I wonder what he thought of Mother's Milk vs the 'snake'…? Somehow I can't imagine him sipping wine and watching that." (We can't either, for what it's worth.)

Mother's Milk himself, Laz Alonso, wrote on Instagram, "You never know who's watching and who u have the ability to inspire."