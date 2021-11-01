Another chapter in the history of Star Wars is about to unfold.

The first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, Disney+'s upcoming spin-off of The Mandalorian starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, crash-landed on Monday, revealing the start of a new reign in Jabba the Hutt's kingdom.

As we saw in The Mandalorian season 2 finale's post-credits scene, the famed bounty hunter took over Jabba's throne with the help of assassin and mercenary Fennec Shand (Wen). Now, they are laying claim to the slippery gangster's territories on Tatooine, ushering in Boba Fett's rule of the criminal syndicate.

Boba Fett is already presenting himself as a different kind of ruler than Jabba.

"If you had spoken such insolence to Jabba, he'd have fed you to his menagerie," Fennec Shand warns a group of underworld baddies, a nod to how he would often drop dissenters down into the cage of his pet Rancor monster via a trapdoor.

"Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect," Boba says. "Why speak of conflict when cooperation can make us all rich?" he adds.

Disney hasn't formally announced additional casting yet, but a shot from the trailer seems to depict actress Jennifer Beals (Flashdance, The L Word) playing some kind of Twi'lek. A rep for Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Book of Boba Fett Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett in 'The Book of Boba Fett' | Credit: Lucasfilm

Other species we see include a B'omarr monk (that spider-looking creature walking along a familiar setting towards Jabba's palace) and an Ithorian sitting on their own throne of sorts.

"So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3," executive producer Jon Favreau told Good Morning America after the Book of Boba Fett's initial reveal. "But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy [Kennedy] called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love… pretty soon following that."

He added, "There's a lot of Star Wars content coming out. I think they announced 10 projects. I think this will be 11."

Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson will also executive produce the series, which premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer The Book of Boba Fett above.