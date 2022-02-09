After two episodes that seemed more like The Mandalorian than The Book of Boba Fett, Boba (Temuera Morrison) banishes the Pyke Syndicate from Tatooine with a little help from his friends: Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the fearsome Wookiee Krrsantan (Carey Jones), Drash (Sophie Thatcher) and her tech gang, and the people of Freetown — save for Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), whom we see healing in a bacta tank during the series' end credits.

But more important, we learn that while the Force may be strong with Grogu, the way of the Mandalore is stronger. That's right! After Luke Skywalker gave him the choice to return to Mando (Pedro Pascal) or remain with him to become a Jedi, Grogu decides to return to his big metal daddy. A round of frog eggs for everyone!

Though Tatooine could really use the help of a Jedi right now, Luke skips a visit to his home planet (he really hates it there, doesn't he?) and has R2-D2 deliver Grogu back to Mando — because if you can trust a droid with Death Star plans, you can trust it with anything. Grogu arrives on Luke's X-Wing to the delight of Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) but gets caught in the battle between Mando, Boba, and the Pykes as Peli tries to reunite father and son.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in the season finale of 'The Book of Boba Fett' | Credit: Lucasfilm

Boba goes one way during the fight while Mando flees with Peli on the back of her transport. Once she reveals Grogu, Mando is both shocked and delighted, but he wishes he picked a less dangerous time for his return. He may have eschewed becoming a Jedi, but Grogu still proves surprisingly adept at rancor management when Boba's pet goes on a rampage after helping destroy the Pyke's battle droids in spectacular fashion. While watching Boba ride the rancor was a stupid amount of fun, seeing Grogu putting the rancor to sleep with the Force and then snuggling up for a nap beside him makes you wonder why Luke didn't think of that first in Return of The Jedi.

Back to the plight of Boba for a sec — you know, since this was supposedly his show. The season finale ties up a few other loose threads after the massive shootout with the Pykes leaves Boba to reign over Mos Espa as its undisputed daimyo. But outside the Grogu reunion, the biggest moment of the episode arrives when Boba dispatches his former mentor Cad Bane (Corey Burton) during their final duel. Though live-action fans just met him in the last episode, Cad Bane's death brings an end to the story of one of Star Wars' oldest villains, and if anyone was going to take him out, Boba seems like the most appropriate choice considering Bane's connection to both Jango Fett and Boba himself.

Having worked solo for so long, Boba now has a motley crew of his own to guard Mos Espa. But as we close this chapter on Boba Fett and depart Tatooine, The Mandalorian theme kicks in, confirming that this series was just a brief detour in the greater story of the Mandoverse.

Boba might be the older character, but the past few episodes showed that Mando is the more important one when it comes to the future of Star Wars. And as Grogu pesters Mando to make his new ship go faster once more, it becomes clear he won't be alone on his next journey.

The season finale of The Book of Boba Fett is airing now on Disney+.

