The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau clarifies what The Book of Boba Fett is
Jon Favreau is clarifying that somewhat confusing end title card from The Mandalorian season 2.
Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, the showrunner and director explained that The Book of Boba Fett will indeed be a stand-alone spin-off series — not some sort of replacement for The Mandalorian season 3, even though both titles will premiere December 2021.
Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) will star. In addition, Robert Rodriguez (who directed an action-filled Boba Fett-centric episode in season 2) is joining the new show's executive producing team (and will almost certainly direct an episode as well).
"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows [during Investor Day earlier this month], so they let me keep this one a secret, " Favreau says. "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character that we all know and love ... pretty soon following that."
They also revealed a title graphic:
