We drank three rounds with the women of The Bold Type

STEVENS: I think all three of us have gone through that and I think that's important when you play a character for so long and you feel like you know your character, to be able to have a voice in that and say, "I don't feel like Jane would say this" or "This goes against something that Jane said four episodes ago." I think we're really lucky that we're able to have those kind of collaborative discussions and pre-COVID, we always had a writer on set and that was really helpful to be able to talk to them and workshop things. I look back on those experiences and I think it made me a stronger actor, it made me more creative.