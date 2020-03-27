Image zoom Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

The Bold Type type TV Show network Freeform genre Comedy,

Drama

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 4 mid-season finale of The Bold Type.

Sutton and Richard have been through a lot on The Bold Type. From finding love over a sandwich platter to that epic Paris love confession and, of course, the boardroom proposal, they've crafted the kind of unconventional love story that deserves a happy ending. And in the season 4 mid-season finale, they got just that.

But that's not to say that the wedding went off without a hitch. Heading into the episode, Sutton had made up her mind: She was going to marry Richard and then relocate to San Francisco so that they could start a new life together. "She's been at Scarlet for 5 years and has not succeeded in becoming a stylist," star Meghann Fahy says. "She's been an assistant for so long, and she's like, 'My personal relationship is suffering, I'm away from the person that I love, I'm not where I want to be in my job, maybe I should pick up and go try it somewhere else.' Being far away from Jane and Kat is the major deterrent but she knows that's a relationship that's strong and is not going to go anywhere. She's choosing to invest in Richard and their happiness together."

Image zoom Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

However, that all changes when Oliver offers her the job she's been waiting for: The stylist position at Scarlet. And despite her initial impulse to turn it down, she soon realizes she can't walk away from her dream. She tells Richard her decision just before their wedding, but even that can't stop their love story from getting its perfect ending. "He's like, 'I want to support your dreams the way that you've supported mine,' which she has," Fahy says. "That's one of the most beautiful parts of that relationship between those two people is they're so understanding and willing to make sacrifices for the other's career and happiness."

Image zoom Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

In the end, Sutton Brady, the assistant, becomes Sutton Brady-Hunter, the stylist, and she does it all while wearing a very different style of wedding dress. "We had a very unique situation for the wedding dress," Fahy says. "We ended up having our costume designer design the dress herself, which was very exciting. That was not something we were expecting when we first started. I tried on like a million dresses and I guess they ended up deciding that's what they wanted. Me and Katie [Stevens] and Aisha [Dee] had this joke that Sutton made her own dress. Even though they don't really say that in the episode, that's kind of what we thought happened. It's a little bit non-traditional in that they decide to have the wedding not at a typical wedding venue and then the dress is not your typical wedding dress. Sutton and Richard put their own little spin on it."

Image zoom Jonathan Wenk/Freeform

Related content: