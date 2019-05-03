Style Hunter: The Bold Type edition

That Bold style
Whether attending a glamorous work function, hitting the town on a girls’ night, or just walking the halls of Scarlet magazine, The Bold Type’s Sutton, Kat, and Jane are always in style — so we asked the show’s costume designer, Lisa Frucht, where to find some of the ladies’ most fabulous pieces.
While it turns out that the twentysomething trio must be relying on their workplace’s fashion closet to score some of the high-end labels they favor, that doesn’t mean you can’t get their Scarlet glam. Read on for the designers behind their looks as well as the affordable versions we tracked down to recreate them — and check back here after The Bold Type every week for more of the show’s covetable fashion.
Jane in "Mixed Messages"
Jane continued her investigation of an abusive photographer in a bell-sleeved, tie-necked blouse from Giambattista Valli. The piece is still available in limited quantities ($950, farfetch.com), but you can recreate the eye-catching look for much less with the pictured top from Rodarte’s new collaboration with the size-inclusive Universal Standard ($150, universalstandard.com). Alternatively, if you’d rather dial down the drama just a touch, try a cascading-ruffle blouse by CeCe ($54, nordstrom.com).
Sutton in "Mixed Messages"
Richard may have resisted celebrating his birthday, but Sutton still dressed for the occasion with this tulle halter dress by Fausto Puglisi. The festive mini is now sold out, but you can get her colorblock chic with an asymmetrical dress by English Factory, pictured ($40, lastcall.com), or a high-low, all blue take from ModCloth ($109, modcloth.com).
Kat in "Mixed Messages"
Kat never met a bold (ha!) print she didn’t love, and she turned to this blouse by IRO for a critical moment during her campaign for city council. The exact top is no longer available, but you can get her look with another pink-tinted reimagining of a classic zebra print in this tie-waisted look from Topshop ($75, nordstrom.com).
Jane in "#tbt"
Much of “#tbt” took place on the fateful day in 2014 (with the music cues to match) when the ladies of The Bold Type met for the first time. Jane showed up to her first day at Scarlet wearing a button-front bib dress by Moschino. If it’s the straps’ harness detail that speaks to you, you can get a long-sleeved, cold-shoulder style from the label with the same element ($518, farfetch.com). For a closer match to Jane’s silhouette, try a take on the look from Topshop, pictured ($68, nordstrom.com).
Sutton in "#tbt"
In the present day, Sutton took in the news of the Safford email leak in a red blazer from Smythe, which is still available ($695, saksfifthavenue.com). To get her crimson office look for less, try this similar one-button style from Express, pictured ($128, express.com).
Kat in "Technical Difficulties"
Kat’s relationship with her campaign manager Tia entered awkward new territory in episode 5, but at least she looked great for the occasion. Her paper-bag pants by Milly are now on sale, though few sizes are still available ($193, neimanmarcus.com). Or you can recreate the look with the pictured pair from Express ($70, express.com), which are available in the navy or the bright blue that both appear on Kat’s trousers.
Jane in "Technical Difficulties"
Jane picked a fight — and then maybe kind of bonded? — with Patrick in this black blouse by Amur with a single voluminous, gauzy sleeve. The original isn’t available anymore, but you can get more one-shouldered drama from the label in a summery white blouse ($298, bloomingdales.com), or try this Forever 21 top with a tie at the waist (pictured) to get a similar effect ($32, forever21.com).
Sutton in "Technical Difficulties"
Sutton turned to her favorite shade to give her the strength to host the dinner party from hell (or worse — from Connecticut). Her hot pink wrap top by Ganni is sold out, but you can get a similar crepe style from the label in solid black ($170, shopbop.com). If you’d like to further establish your distance from the New England suburbs and give her look a little more city-girl edge, try a cropped, collared version from ASOS Design, pictured ($48, asos.com).
Kat in "The Deep End"
A party for Jacqueline deserves a showstopping look, and Kat didn’t disappoint in her yellow, black, and cream strapless dress by Derek Lam. You can still snag the real thing, now on sale ($727, barneyswarehouse.com), or nail the palette with this more affordable pleated halter dress from ASOS Design ($95, asos.com), complete with tie detail — just in the back this time.
Sutton in "The Deep End"
For Sutton’s design crisis as she pursues her fashion dreams, Frucht put star Meghann Fahy in a matching tank top and midi skirt from Derek Lam 10 Crosby. The pieces are no longer available, but you can get a similar look from the designer in black and white ($357, dereklam.com), perfectly capture Sutton’s color scheme with a geometric-printed dress by Shoshanna, pictured ($299, bloomingdales.com), or channel her with a white and navy fit-and-flare dress from Banana Republic ($139, bananarepublic.com).
Jane in "Stroke of Genius"
Jane loves a good mini in the office, and her work wardrobe in “Stroke of Genius” didn’t disappoint. Her fit-and-flare dress from Derek Lam 10 Crosby is out of stock, but you can recreate the tweedy look with this blue pinafore dress ($50, zara.com) or a lacy white option ($40, zara.com), both from Zara.
Sutton in "Stroke of Genius"
Sutton was appropriately stylish while she faced off with an irritated fashion designer in episode 3 wearing a puff-sleeved cropped floral sweater by Alice + Olivia. You can get the same silhouette with this red sweater by Kate Spade ($161, nordstrom.com), or if it’s the color you’re after, try a structural blouse from Zara ($40, zara.com).
Kat in "Stroke of Genius"
As Kat got fired up about local politics, Frucht put star Aisha Dee in a long-sleeved tiger-striped T-shirt by Proenza Schouler. It’s now sold out, but this high-necked version from River Island has the same fierce feline energy ($38, asos.com).
Sutton in "Plus It Up"
Once Sutton added a pair of underwear from the fashion closet, there was absolutely nothing wrong with this outfit! Her eye-covered pink pleated skirt from Australian label Romance Was Born is now sold out, but try a floral midi from Reiss, pictured ($295, reiss.com), or a sweet pastel take on the look from H&M ($30, hm.com) to get her style.
Kat in "Plus It Up"
First of all, yes, Kat’s queer prom look is the Rosie Assoulin dress that Tessa Thompson wore to the 2017 Emmys! Second of all, no, it’s not available anymore! You can still wear the rainbow, however, with options ranging from a glittering midi from the Attico, pictured ($960, bergdorfgoodman.com), a rainbow-sequined column dress by Guess ($56, macys.com), or a velvet striped minidress by Milly ($119, shopbop.com).
Jane in "Plus It Up"
Now that Jane’s officially with Pinstripe, Frucht had no choice but to put her in pinstripes, right? The handkerchief-hem Self Portrait dress worn in the episode is sold out, but this pared-down option by Just for Wraps captures its spirit ($30, nordstromrack.com).
Sutton in "The New Normal"
Resident fashionista Sutton kicked off the season wearing a floral cotton blazer by R13, which is no longer available. You can recreate her summery office look with a similar style from Laundry by Shelli Segal, pictured ($65, nordstromrack.com), or with another flowery option from size-inclusive LOFT ($129, loft.com)
Jane in "The New Normal"
Jane may have been furious to find that smarmy new digital director Patrick had essentially tricked her into writing a story about how woke he was, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at her. For the Scarlet summit, Frucht put star Katie Stevens in a breezy floral maxi dress by Derek Lam, which you can still snag for yourself on sale ($590, theoutnet.com)! To get the look for less, turn to ModCloth for a vibrant take on the silhouette ($119, modcloth.com).