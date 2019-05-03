Style Hunter: The Bold Type edition

Whether attending a glamorous work function, hitting the town on a girls’ night, or just walking the halls of Scarlet magazine, The Bold Type’s Sutton, Kat, and Jane are always in style — so we asked the show’s costume designer, Lisa Frucht, where to find some of the ladies’ most fabulous pieces.

While it turns out that the twentysomething trio must be relying on their workplace’s fashion closet to score some of the high-end labels they favor, that doesn’t mean you can’t get their Scarlet glam. Read on for the designers behind their looks as well as the affordable versions we tracked down to recreate them — and check back here after The Bold Type every week for more of the show’s covetable fashion.