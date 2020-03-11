Jane might've moved past the fact that Ryan kissed another woman on The Bold Type, but the same can't be said for her family.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the Freeform dramedy, which features the introduction of Jane's brother, Evan (Chord Overstreet). As Katie Stevens, who plays Jane, previously told EW, "She has an also type-A brother who is a bit of perfectionist, and you can see kind of how that plays into their relationship and also the dynamic between my brother and Ryan."

In the clip, the dynamic between Ryan (Dan Jeannotte) and Evan is on full display as Jane's protective brother brings up the piece she wrote on seeing a relationship through a cheating scandal. And considering that Ryan, the one who cheated, is also sitting at the table during this discussion, things get… awkward. It seems everyone in Jane's family isn't a Pinstripe fan.

Watch the video above for more. The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

