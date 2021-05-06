Messy relationships abound in The Bold Type final season trailer
Richard and Adena are back, and Jane is… into her co-worker?
After four seasons of romance, friendship, career moves, and above all else, fashion closet conversations, The Bold Type is coming to an end. With its upcoming fifth season, fans get six more episodes to say goodbye to New York besties Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy).
EW has the exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth and final season, which sees the women (finally!) living together. And it's good timing too, seeing as how it looks like they'll all have a lot to talk about over coffee, particularly in the romance department.
The trailer sees Richard (Sam Page) and Sutton struggling to let go of their marriage, Jane potentially getting involved with one of her co-workers, and Kat and Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) maybe giving things another try.
The Bold Type season 5 premieres Wednesday, May 26, on Freeform. Watch the new trailer above.
