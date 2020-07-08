Richard and Sutton argue about their future in exclusive The Bold Type sneak peek

The Bold Type type TV Show network Freeform genre Comedy

Drama

Up to this point, Richard and Sutton's story has been pretty close to a fairytale romance on The Bold Type. At first, it was a forbidden affair that blossomed into a real relationship when neither of them could deny what was happening. And although they hit a couple of bumps along the way, they always recovered with epic romantic moments like Richard's surprise flight to Paris so he could declare his love. And now, four seasons in, the couple is figuring out married life, which brings us to a major obstacle: Kids.

After Sutton miscarried, she realized she might never want kids, something she told Richard at the end of the last episode. As for what comes next, EW has an exclusive sneak peek of Richard's response to the news, and needless to say, he's upset. If Sutton truly never wants kids, could this be the thing that comes between them?

Watch the full clip above.

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform.

