The Bold Type star teases major 'life changes' in midseason finale

Things have been in a constant state of flux since The Bold Type's fourth season premiere. From Scarlet going digital to Sutton's (Meghann Fahy) engagement, and Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) separating from her husband, there have been a many changes; however, star Katie Stevens warns there are even more on the way in the midseason finale.

Earlier this week, Jane Sloan's portrayer tweeted that she "openly wept" while recording ADR for the spring finale and told fans to "grab your friends, grab your wine, and hold on tight." When she and costars Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, Matt Ward, and Sam Page dropped by EW's studio at the 2020 SCAD aTVfest on Friday, she shed a bit more light on why the spring finale made her so emotional.

"It’s so hard because I can’t say much about why it’s emotional without ruining, but there are a lot of life changes going on for our characters," says Stevens about the midseason finale, titled "Stardust" and airing March 12, in the video above.

In that episode, viewers will also finally meet Jane's brother Evan (Glee's Chord Overstreet), who comes to town. "I've actually known Chord for many years so it was really exciting that he was a part of the show, and you just kind of get to see where Jane comes from," says Stevens. "She has an also type-A brother who is a bit of perfectionist and you can see kind of how that plays into their relationship and also the dynamic between my brother and Ryan."

Later that day at The Bold Type's panel, Sam Page teased how Richard and Sutton are handling wedding planning. "We're progressing at a pretty quick pace and that pace comes back in discussion — How fast we're moving, and are we moving to fast?" said Page. "Because their lives are changing so fast. Richard's got a job in San Francisco that's demanding more and more of his time to be there, but his relationship with Sutton is progressing toward a wedding, and her job is getting bigger and better all the time. So we're kind of working on a clock there."

The Bold Type airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Freeform.

