Actors Matt Ward, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Sam Page, and Stephen Conrad Moore share their recommendations for your first-time binge.

The Bold Type cast guides you through watching the show for the first time

The Bold Type type TV Show network Freeform genre Comedy,

Drama

Have you always wanted to catch up on Freeform's fresh and addictive drama The Bold Type, but were never sure where to start? During an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's Quick Binge, actors Matt Ward, Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens, Sam Page, and Stephen Conrad Moore offered their recommendations for episodes guaranteed to get you all caught up.

Page, who plays The Bold Type's Richard Hunter, suggested a traditional approach: start from the beginning. "We have a pretty good pilot. It really kicks off well without offering too much exposition. I think you get to know the characters very quickly."

Stevens, who plays the ambitious journalist Jane Sloan, agreed with her costar adding that the first three episodes of season 1 are a good place to start. "We touch on things that are political, and I think the first three episodes capture that, but also showcase the fun we have as well."

If you're feeling a little impatient and want to cut straight to the drama, Moore, who plays Fahy's boss and fashion mentor Oliver Grayson, recommends the season finales instead. "I think the last episode of the first season or the second season will probably get you all caught up."

Watch the clip above to hear the rest of their suggestions, and happy bingeing!

Related content: