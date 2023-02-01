The long-running James Spader crime drama will finally come to a climactic end this year.

The Blacklist to end with season 10

The Blacklist had a nice long run, but all things must come to an end eventually. NBC announced on Wednesday that season 10 of the James Spader crime drama will be the show's last.

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion," NBC television executive Lisa Katz said in a statement.

THE BLACKLIST James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in 'The Blacklist.' | Credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC

The Blacklist stars Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, one of the world's most dangerous criminals who makes a deal with the FBI for immunity in exchange for the information he has compiled on the world's other most dangerous criminals. This information is the titular "blacklist," and almost every episode features Reddington and the FBI task force using it to defeat a criminal from the list.

In season 10, Reddington's work with the FBI faces exposure, and former Blacklisters team up for revenge. Watch the trailer above, which recounts big moments from the series' run going into the final stretch.

Season 10 of The Blacklist premieres Sunday, Feb. 26, and the 200th episode will air a few weeks later on Sunday, March 19.

