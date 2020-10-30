The battle between Liz and Reddington heats up in The Blacklist season 8 first look

Reddington, you're in danger, sir.

In The Blacklist season 8, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) will be on a mission to take down Raymond Reddington (James Spader) once and for all — and EW has an exclusive first look at the new season.

After siding with her mother against Red in the season 7 finale, Agent Keen is only ramping up her efforts in this new trailer, in which we see her and Reddington both planning and making moves. Whoever ends up the victor, it will no doubt be a hard-fought battle.

Katarina Rostova (Laila Robbins) was a huge catalyst for Liz's new trajectory. When The Blacklist executive producers said she would have a "deep impact" on everything Liz believes, they weren't exaggerating. After building trust in season 7, the mother-daughter duo will have to see how well they work together. Katarina is still a dangerous and unpredictable spy, after all.

The other questions looming over the new season stem from Red and Katarina's past. Red's illness is still a question mark, and then there's the mysterious blackmail file known as the Sikorsky Archive. As Jon Bokenkamp told EW at the end of season 7, the Sikorsky Archive "is incredibly important, and is part of the deep mythology that goes back to the beginning of the show."

What makes this attempt to take Red down different is Liz embracing her darkness to get the job done. "Before she would look at the darkness in front of her and fear that if she went there, it would be a mistake," John Eisendrath said previously. "Now she looks at it more as an opportunity than an obstacle."

The Blacklist returns Nov. 13 on NBC. Watch the new trailer above.

