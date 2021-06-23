What would it look like if the former Agent Keen took the reins of Reddington's empire?

Cooper sees a path forward if Liz takes over for Red in The Blacklist finale sneak peek

Harold Cooper has an idea about how Liz can get back some of what she's lost on The Blacklist: take over for Red.

In an exclusive clip from the crime drama's season 8 finale, the former Agent Keen (Megan Boone) gets some new perspective on what following in Reddington's (James Spader) footsteps could mean. As Cooper (Harry Lennix) tells her, she's a fugitive, but having control of Red's empire would give her options to maneuver out of her current predicament.

Elizabeth Keen's story took a game-changing turn this season after she watched Reddington fatally shoot the woman she thought was her mother. Liz alienated her colleagues at the task force to get her revenge as she tried to take Reddington down once and for all. Her journey took her around the world and to the top of the Blacklist.

Ahead of the finale, The Blacklist delivered a special episode in which Reddington brought Liz to the center of his empire to tell her the truth. "[Red] is in a place where he knows that the only way he can protect Liz is by telling her everything, and he has every intention of doing that," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp recently told EW. Among the many revelations, Liz learned that the woman she thought was Katarina (Laila Robins) wasn't actually her mother, meaning Liz has been fighting Reddington over the death of a woman she isn't related to.

The Blacklist hasn't given us all the answers, as we still don't know who Reddington is. That and the real Katarina's whereabouts are the big questions going into the season finale.

While the show will return for a ninth season, Boone is reportedly ending her run with the season 8 finale. Whatever happens in the episode, it's clear that the long-running series will be navigating uncharted territory next season.

The Blacklist season 8 finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Watch an exclusive preview above.

