Reddington's appearance in Manhattan has Cooper very confused.

Red mysteriously shows up in New York in fiery clip from The Blacklist season 10 premiere

The final season of The Blacklist is getting off to an explosive start.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming season 10 premiere, above, Aram (Amir Arison) spots a disguised Reddington (James Spader) unexpectedly in New York (where Aram moved at the end of season 9). Aram loudly shouts at him to get his attention, but Red doesn't seem to notice until he surreptitiously slips away in a taxi and gives him one last unmistakable glare.

Because he's not supposed to be in the city, Aram calls Cooper (Harry Lennix), who seems surprised to hear this news. "Things were pretty good with Reddington before he left. We'd agreed to be more forthcoming with each other," he tells Aram, before wondering what Reddington could be up to. The scene ends with a large explosion, which surely can't be a coincidence.

See some exclusive images from the episode below.

The Blacklist James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington in 'The Blacklist' season 10 premiere. | Credit: Will Hart/NBC

The Blacklist Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai in 'The Blacklist' season 10 premiere. | Credit: Will Hart/NBC

Earlier this month, NBC announced that the forthcoming 10th season of the beloved thriller series would be its last.

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion," NBC television executive Lisa Katz said in a statement at the time.

In the final season, Reddington's work with the FBI faces exposure, and former Blacklisters team up for revenge. In addition to Spader and Lennix, the season also stars Diego Klattenhoff and Hisham Tawfiq — and while Arison departed the show at the end of season 9, it's clear that he will indeed be back for guest appearances. Plus, newcomer Anya Banerjee will have a fun throwback role, playing Siya, the daughter of the late Meera Malik.

Season 10 of The Blacklist premieres Sunday, Feb. 26, and the 200th episode will air a few weeks later on Sunday, March 19.

