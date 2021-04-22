Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling face a COVID-fueled zombie outbreak in the first trailer for Michelle and Robert King's Spectrum satire The Bite.

The Good Fight creators mix zombies and COVID in wild first trailer for The Bite

It's Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling vs. a viral, COVID-19-fueled zombie outbreak in Spectrum's new drama series from Michelle and Robert King.

EW is exclusively revealing the first trailer for The Bite, a new six-episode satire about the pandemic created and written by The Good Fight and Evil duo. However, based on the above promo, it seems as though the series will have more in common, at least tonally, with their show Braindead, a loopy and idiosyncratic one-season satirical thriller about alien bugs infecting the brains of Washington D.C. politicians.

The Bite stars McDonald and Schilling as two New York neighbors facing down a new virulent strain of the COVID-19 virus that can be transferred via a bite and apparently turns people into zombies. McDonald plays Rachel, a doctor juggling her struggling marriage to a CDC doctor (Steven Pasquale), a side-piece, and her many telemedicine clients, two of whom go full Walking Dead right before her horrified eyes on Zoom (Curse that mute button!). Meanwhile, Schilling's Lily appears to be a dominatrix trying to service her Wall Street clientele during this outbreak. Alas, even in these very unprecedented times, everyone is still expected to pay rent!

The series also stars Will Swenson (The Greatest Showman), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Leslie Uggams (Roots). Watch the trailer above.

All six episodes of The Bite premiere Friday, May 21 on Spectrum.