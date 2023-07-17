Home bakers go 'haywire' in trailer for Nailed It! spin-off The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

The beloved Netflix reality show, which pits overconfident home chefs against each other in hilarious competitions to see who can create the least-terrible concoction, is spawning a spin-off that attempts to set its hapless bakers up for success. The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge introduces baking expert Erin Jeanne McDowell and cake artist Robert Lucas to the mix to give contestants some actual training. But as we can see in EW's exclusive trailer of the new series, there's only so much a pro can do to help the amateurs cook up a heaping $100,000 prize.