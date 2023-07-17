Home bakers go 'haywire' in trailer for Nailed It! spin-off The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Are the home bakers of Nailed It! about to get... good?
The beloved Netflix reality show, which pits overconfident home chefs against each other in hilarious competitions to see who can create the least-terrible concoction, is spawning a spin-off that attempts to set its hapless bakers up for success. The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge introduces baking expert Erin Jeanne McDowell and cake artist Robert Lucas to the mix to give contestants some actual training. But as we can see in EW's exclusive trailer of the new series, there's only so much a pro can do to help the amateurs cook up a heaping $100,000 prize.
As Lucas puts it, "Some of them are just going haywire" — a sentiment underscored by a succession of toppling towers of cakes. Just what we like to see.
Nailed It! host Nicole Byer and head judge Jacques Torres return for the 10-episode Baking Challenge, which EW can exclusively reveal will premiere on Aug. 4.
