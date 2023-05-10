Getting over The Big D: Meet the ex couples looking for love on USA's new dating show

What happens when your ex "I do" finds a new boo?

Get ready to find out on new reality dating series The Big D, which has been picked up by USA after it was dropped by TBS. Former Bachelorette stars and success story JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers serve as hosts for the addition to USA's "Hump Day" programming.

Six divorced couples will be sent to Costa Rica to find love after devastating heart break. The only catch is that they'll be doing it right besides their ex. They'll have their pick at the other divorcées in the house or they can opt to fight for the love they once had with their now ex-husband or wife.

Dating in a picturesque tropical villa seems to always strike a nerve, but emotions will run especially deep for these couples. They'll have to endure seeing the previous love of their life swap stories (and spit) with a new flame.

The Big D Jojo & Jordan Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher | Credit: USA

Fletcher and Rodgers will be joined by resident relationship expert Dr. Jada Jackson to help guide the divorcées in finding inner peace, closure from their previous relationship, and connections with the other singles. To do so, they'll compete in "ex-ercises." Winning one will get them a romantic date and safety from the upcoming elimination.

Some might try and send their ex home during the elimination ceremony, others may fight for their ex to stay. In the end, the singles will decide who isn't relationship material and vote them out.

Besides the prospect of finding love again, the final couple in a committed relationship will receive a prize of $50,000.

Below, meet the couples, and watch an EW exclusive teaser above.

Ariel Lyndsey (Los Angeles, CA) and Blair Delgado (Clearwater, FL)

The Big D Ariel & Blair Ariel and Blair | Credit: Kareem Black/USA

Ariel and Blair were married for four and a half years. Ariel left Blair after he cheated on her and while she's open to rekindling, Blair has moved on.

Casey Costa and Brooks Peters (Lake Tahoe, CA)

The Big D Casey & Brooks Casey and Brooks | Credit: Kareem Black/USA

Casey and Brooks were married for two years. Brooks is still in love with Casey, but she's more than ready to date the other exes in the Big D house.

Alexis Nicole (Atlanta, GA) and Devon Wright (Charleston, SC)

The Big D Alexis & Devon Alexis and Devon | Credit: Kareem Black/USA

Alexis and Devon were married for a year. Strained relationships with in-laws and Devon's tendency to start conflicts tore them apart, but both are interested in a second chance with each other.

Dede Lewis and Thakur Wint (Boca Raton, FL)

The Big D Dede & Thakur Dede and Thakur | Credit: Paul A. Hebert/USA

Dede and Thakur were married for a year-and-a-half. Thakur is hopeful about winning back Dede's heart, but Dede is looking forward to a new chapter.

Ally Lee and David Mims (Dallas, TX)

The Big D Ally Lee Ally | Credit: Kareem Black/USA

The Big D David Mims Mims | Credit: Kareem Black/USA

Ally and Mims were married for five years. Ally was unfaithful to Mims, but is open to trying things again.

Gillian Messina (Wilmington, NC) and David Novello (San Diego, CA)

The Big D Gillian & David Gillian and David | Credit: USA

Gillian and David were high school sweethearts and married for four years. The pandemic strained their relationship, which led to their divorce, but Gillian is having a hard time letting go.

The Big D 'The Big D' premieres June 14 on USA | Credit: USA

Watch the series premiere of The Big D, Wednesday, June 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, right after Temptation Island on USA.

