The Big Bang Theory creators would love a revival... but there's a catch

While speaking with EW for the show's 15th anniversary, The Big Bang Theory co-creator Bill Prady revealed that he'd love to see the cast back together... he just doesn't know how to make it happen.

"I know that people do get characters together for reunions and things like that," Prady says. "But It's hard to imagine what you would see after the finale because I found the finale was just one of the most beautiful and satisfying episodes. The closure it brought was astonishing. It's hard to imagine reopening the story."

Co-creator Chuck Lorre agrees. "I don't think we left anything undone," he says. "That was as close to a perfect finale as we could have ever dreamt of doing. I loved it."

But Prady admits that, despite not knowing how to make it happen, he'd love to see it come together. "Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely. Can I imagine a way to do it? I can't. But, personally, would l like to go to Stage 25 and see that set and those costumes and those people? Yeah, I get choked up just thinking about it. But I don't know how we'd do that."

So, if a revival were to happen, what might it look like? Since the show ended in 2019, the world has been through a lot and all the Big Bang characters would surely have tons to say. "Sheldon [Jim Parsons] would have loved the pandemic," Lorre says. "Being able to stay at home and not deal with the world? He would have thought it was perfect."

"And he would have loved it because people would have had to listen to him," Prady adds. "He's a person who knows about germs… and all of the sudden, now the focus of the entire world is on people who know things like that. But, also, Bernadette [Melissa Rauch] is a microbiologist and works with people who probably know things, so I can imagine she and Sheldon would probably argue about that. I can already hear her scream, 'Don't tell me about my job!'"

As a germaphobe, Sheldon would likely be donning some fashionable COVID-friendly attire as well. "We would have done two seasons with Sheldon in a hazmat suit," Lorre says jokingly. "Absolutely," Prady adds, "Like the John Travolta Boy in the Bubble movie!"

If a revival doesn't work out, there's always the option of a reunion. Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Kaley Cuoco said that after watching the Friends reunion, she'd love to make something similar happen for The Big Bang Theory, telling the publication, "I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show."

Only time will tell if there's ever going to be a Big Bang reunion or revival. But given how popular the show is, the rich life it's continually had in syndication, and the fact that the creators are open to the idea... we're holding out hope that one day we'll be able to see the gang back together, eating takeout in Leonard's apartment, possibly in hazmat suits.