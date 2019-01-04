The A to Z of The Big Bang Theory

It was Parsons who set into motion the plan to end the show after season 12. Though CBS was eager to renew the sitcom for another two seasons, the actor told executive producer Chuck Lorre that he was ready to move out of apartment 4B for good. Since there is no comedy without Sheldon, the decision was made to wrap the show in the spring. “It just felt that it was time,” Parsons tells EW. “It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang. There are good reasons. We’ve been able to do this for so many years, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it; the writers could still think of wonderful things for us to do. But it feels like we chewed all of the meat off this bone. At a personal level, it feels like the right time of life. I’m firmly in my middle age now. I don’t know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth.”