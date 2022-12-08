The best TV performances of 2022

Paddy Considine, House of the Dragon

King Viserys I Targaryen is not much of a character in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, as the author himself even admits. In the grand history of House Targaryen, Viserys basically functions as a stopgap between the long, glorious reign of King Jaeherys and the disastrous civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Given this lackluster source material, it was an extremely pleasant surprise to watch Paddy Considine bring King Viserys to life in three dimensions on House of the Dragon. The on-screen Viserys had a tragic sense of destiny — thanks to his visions of a coming ice-zombie apocalypse we know he won't stop. He also had genuine love for his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), and Considine played that familial pathos across the years as one of the only actors on the show who maintained his role through multiple time jumps. He made viewers believe that Viserys was the only person in King's Landing who couldn't see the inevitable conflict between Rhaenyra and his second wife Alicent (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke). Over the course of Game of Thrones, viewers saw many different kinds of leaders take power in Westeros: some sadistic, some ineffective, some damaged beyond repair. Considine's Viserys was the most tragic of all: a leader who just wants to be beloved by everyone, too naïve to realize that's impossible. —Christian Holub