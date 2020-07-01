The best shows on Hulu right now

Hulu has one of the biggest libraries of current and past television shows that it can get overwhelming to get through every title and description before giving up. EW is making the selection process much simpler with our list of top 20 Hulu shows in no particular order.

Here's what we're watching in July.

Ramy

Ramy Youssef is the most complicated uncomplicated guy in America and he has a story to tell about the Muslim American experience going boldly into a conversation that not many have dared to have on television. In Ramy, he’s torn between his traditional Muslim traditions and just wanting to be a regular American guy, not doing either quite well. It’s hilarious, sad, and relatable all at the same time, and he masterfully — and artfully — pushes viewers into uncomfortable spaces.

EW grade: A- (Link to review)

Talent: Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali, Hiam Abbass, Dave Merheje, Amr Waked, and Steve Way

Related reading: Ramy Youssef breaks down Ramy season 2, from Mahershala Ali to Mia Khalifa

What We Do In The Shadows

Yes, FX’s What We Do In The Shadows is based on the Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi film, but it’s so much more! The series has taken the idea of shooting a mockumentary about the lives of vampires and expanded it with a talented cast of supernatural beings mucking about and causing mayhem in New York’s Staten Island. Well, at least that’s what it’s about on the surface. As the series unravels, the story dives into vampire Nandor the Relentless' (Kayvan Novak) familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) who desperately wants to be turned by his master until he discovers he’s the descendant of vampire killer Van Helsing. This makes for interesting situations at their home, as Guillermo battles evil beings protecting his ungrateful roommates without their knowledge until he bores of it all and has no choice but to embrace his destiny.

Talent: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch; created by Jemaine Clement; Taika Waititi and Clement are executive producers.

Related reading: Taika Waititi talks origins of What We Do in the Shadows TV show

The Baker and the Beauty

A Miami baker's (played by Victor Rasuk) world is flipped upside down after a chance meeting with megastar Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) leads to romance in The Baker and the Beauty. Yes, this will break his longtime girlfriend’s heart but it’s a little more complicated than that. Daniel (Rasuk) struggles with finding his place in the life of a woman who has it all while keeping up with his duties to his tight-knit family. Throughout his journey, audiences are transported to the tropical oasis of South Florida through a sampling of its food, music, and vibrancy.

Talent: Victor Rasuk, Nathalie Kelley, Carlos Gomez, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escovedo, and Dan Bucatinsky

The Golden Girls

It’s been nearly 35 years since The Golden Girls made their debut and they’re as popular now as ever. The series, created by Susan Harris, follows four women of a certain age — Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and her mother Sophia — who are spending their golden years together in a Miami home full of wicker, cheesecakes, and “Picture it, Sicily” stories. The multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning comedy was ahead of its time, dealing with taboo topics like immigration, gay marriage, the sexual behavior of older women, and suicide.

Living Single

Before there was Friends, there was this show about friends living and loving in New York. The series premiered in 1993 and quickly became one of the most popular Black shows of its time. Living Single was set in the Brooklyn apartment of cousins Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) and Synclaire James (Kim Coles) and their unofficial roommates Maxine Shaw (Erika Alexander) and Régine Hunter (Kim Fields). Though Shaw and Hunter had their own apartments, they spent an exorbitant amount of time with the James. Things get even more complicated when Maxine and Synclaire find love is just doors away.

Talent: Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, Kim Fields, T.C. Carson, and John Henton

The Handmaid's Tale

In a dystopian future, a totalitarian society has taken over the United States, where fertile women known as “handmaids” serve to bear children for society women unable to have them in The Handmaid's Tale. In present-day Gilead, the story of June Osbourne — renamed Offred after the civil war changed the world forever — is assigned to work in the home of the highly influential Waterford family. She was forced to leave behind her husband and daughter, though they are never far from her mind. There are attempts at freedom by the Handmaids, with varying degrees of success, but not everyone makes it out of Gilead alive.

EW grade: A (Read the review)

The Mindy Project

Dr. Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) is a successful OBGYN trying to find the balance between her personal and professional life in The Mindy Project. Set in New York City, audiences are introduced to wacky and extremely good looking characters both in and out of her practice. The rom-com also finds Lahiri dating lots of eligible, gorgeous men, though as the story unravels, we discover just how complicated love in the big city really is.

Talent: Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Anna Camp, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Xosha Roquemore, and Fortune Feimster

Related reading: Mindy Kaling on leaving The Office and creating The Mindy Project

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Image zoom Robert Viglasky/Hulu

Talent: Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Harish Patel, Dermot Mulroney, Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton

Related reading: Read how Mindy Kaling found the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral

Ugly Betty

Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) may lack the looks the vapid people at a prestigious fashion magazine require to admire and respect someone, but they’ll soon learn why underestimating her is bad news. Anyone can invest in a makeover to improve upon one’s outer beauty, but no one can steal your intelligence and dedication in Ugly Betty.

High Fidelity

Zoe Kravitz embraces her acting legacy from mom Lisa Bonet in this Hulu series. Based on the Nick Hornby novel of the same name, High Fidelity tells the story of Rob, a record store employee who revisits past relationships with a little help from music and pop culture.

Talent: Zoe Kravitz, Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Parker Posey

Related reading: Zoë Kravitz explains why High Fidelity reopens the debate about Michael Jackson and Kanye West

Station 19

Life is tough when you’re a firefighter, treading the line between hero and Normal Joe and all the messiness it entails. On Station 19, viewers get a peek into the lives of Seattle Fire Department's Station 19 and what goes on behind the scenes for its dedicated service workers struggling to find the perfect work-life balance while doing their best to break as few hearts as possible. The series centers on Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee-Ortiz), whose battles include finding her place at the fire station where her father Pruitt Herrera served honorably as captain. Her private life is messy, but the same can be said of all her colleagues — and those problems often spill over into their professional lives. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will particularly love Station 19 because a lot of characters come to play in their world and vice versa.

Talent: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Miguel Sandoval, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Danielle Savre

Medium

Image zoom Everett Collection

Allison DuBois (Patricia Arquette) is a psychic medium working for the Phoenix, Ariz. district attorney’s office with helping to solve open criminal investigations. She’s married and she and her husband Joe (Jake Weber) have three daughters, all of whom also have supernatural powers. Medium is not so much scary as it is interesting to watch Allison balance work life with being a busy wife and mother, as well as hearing dead people.

EW Grade: B+ (Read the review)

Talent: Patricia Arquette, Jake Weber, Miguel Sandoval, Ryan Hurst, David Arquette, and Margo Martindale

Related reading: Why Patricia Arquette left film for TV series Medium

Sons of Anarchy

On the surface, Sons of Anarchy is a show about a motorcycle club and the mayhem brought on by its shady roster of members. But if you dig deeper, the drama is really a show about family, loyalty, and how it’s never too late to do the right thing. Those loyalties are tested often, and for people not on the up and up, the reaper is never far away.

EW grade (season 2): C+ (Read the review)

Related reading: Creator Kurt Sutter slams Emmy snub

Mayans MC

The world created by Kurt Sutter on the FX hit Sons of Anarchy expanded in 2018 with the story line focused on this Mexican rival motorcycle gang in Mayans MC. Emilio Rivera, who portrayed Marcus Alvarez on Sons, reprised his role and moved up to the honorary position of Padrino, which means godfather in Spanish. A whole cast of new characters lined up as part of the M.C., though throughout the show’s two seasons, many old faces reappeared in their original roles. And in true Sutter fashion, it’s best not to get too attached to any character because you never know when they’ll meet the reaper.

EW grade (Season 2): B+ (Read the review)

Talent: Edward James Olmos, Emilio Rivera, Danny Pino, J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Tony Plana, Ada Maris, and Sarah Bolger

Related reading: Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter talks Sons of Anarchy Easter eggs

90 Day Fiancé

Image zoom TLC

Relationships are messy, and they’re even messier when couples are separated by many miles. That’s the premise of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, bringing together a loving pair who live in different countries, with the American-born partner filing a K-1 Visa to bring their foreign partner to live in the United States. The series has been a huge success for the network and has spawned several spin-offs. It’s obvious that some people have something other than love on their mind when they sign up for this long-distance relationship, but most of them, surprisingly, make it down the aisle.

Talent: Includes Darcey Silva, Paola Mayfield, Loren and Alexi Brovarnik, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Jorge Nava, Nicole Nafziger, Azan Tefou, Chantel Everett, and Pedro Jimeno

The Good Wife

Alicia Florrick’s (Julianna Margulies) life changed drastically when her husband’s multiple affairs became public knowledge and fodder for the press in The Good Wife. Shockingly, though, it wasn’t all bad. Illinois State's Attorney Peter Florrick (Chris Noth) may have ruined the bright political future he was looking forward to but it helped fuel passion in his wife to stand on her own two feet and kick ass in the courtroom. The pair remain married for most of the series, but they were hardly ever truly a devoted couple after his indiscretions upended life as she knew it. But what she discovers about herself makes it nearly worth all the drama it took to get there.

EW grade: A (Read the review.)

Claws

Oh, the trouble that encircles five, west Florida manicurists due to a series of unfortunate events on TNT’s Claws. Niecy Nash leads the talented female cast as Desna Simms, owner of Nail Artisans, who gets herself and her colleagues — played by Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon — caught up in various criminal activities. Follow the ladies as they climb the criminal business ladder but watch out as the mistakes pile up.

EW grade: No grade (Read the review)

Talent: Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Harold Perrineau, Dean Norris, and Jimmy Jean-Louis

Cheers

Image zoom Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Before the internet peaked and people didn’t get lost on social media via their mobile phones, folks checked in weekly at the place where everyone knows your name: Cheers. The series follows bar owner Sam Malone (Ted Danson), a former baseball player turned Lothario throughout the show’s eleven seasons. He falls in love at least twice and it’s as complicated as anyone can imagine.

Travel Man: 48 hours in…

Fans of hit British comedy I.T. Crowd will recognize Richard Ayoade, the host of Travel Man: 48 Hours in… on Hulu. Ayoade is joined on a spur-of-the-moment trip to popular cities in the world alongside a celebrity companion. When they arrive, he attempts to do as much as possible before leaving. It’s Ayoade’s hilarious commentary that makes this show stand out from all the rest.

Talent: Richard Ayoade