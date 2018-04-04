The best seasons of This Is Us, Buffy, and 78 more shows

Season 4

Largely drawing from the back half of George R. R. Martin's third Westeros novel, the fourth season of HBO's fantasy hit marks a magic crossover high point for source material and adaptation. In book form, it was the high point for Martin's skills as a thrilling twistmaster, with a fatal wedding, a snowy showdown, and a literally mind-crushing trial-by-combat. And in TV form, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss perfected their panoramic adaptation strategy. Big hashtaggy moments like the Purple Wedding and the Trial of Tyrion run alongside fascinating digressions — you could make a whole show out of Arya and the Hound's Cormac McCarthy-ish road trip through the ruined continent. And with Pedro Pascal's Oberyn Martell, the show coughed up its last truly memorable new character. —Darren Franich

Season 6

A contrarian view: While season 4 is a terrific run of episodes and brutal twists of fate, GoT delivered its greatest emotional highs in season 6 and combined them with unprecedented production values and the younger cast members coming into their own to give their strongest performances. Coming out of the darkness of season 5 — which saw fan favorites at their lowest points — this Emmy record-setting season powerfully staged the resurrection of Jon Snow, his tear-jerking reunion with Sansa, Daenerys' fiery seizure of a Dothraki army, the devastating and revelatory fate of Hodor, and Sansa's bitter triumph over Ramsay. The year was capped by the two finest episodes of GoT — or arguably of any TV show this century: The jaw-dropping "Battle of the Bastards" and the operatic, Sept-nuking "The Winds of Winter," both gracefully combining nuanced intimate drama and epic conflict. —James Hibberd