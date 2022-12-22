The Best Man: The Final Chapters stars break down that surprise wedding

Melissa De Sousa and Terrence Howard explain why now was the time for Shelby and Quentin to "put their weapons down."

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for episodes one and two of The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Quentin did get married, but not to who we expected.

The first two episodes of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters are set just after 2013's The Best Man Holiday, with everyone reuniting at a tropical resort for the destination wedding of Quentin Spivey (Terrence Howard) and Xiomara Amani (Nicole Ari Parker). But Quentin's on-again, off-again love interest Shelby (Melissa De Sousa) crashes the festivities at the end of the first episode — and after some ayahuasca, an incredible lap dance, a deep conversation, and Quentin's declaration of love, she and Quentin end up getting married in episode 2. In a final touching moment, Shelby also reveals to Quentin that he is the biological father of her daughter Kennedy.

Despite Shelby and Quentin's past issues, Best Man creator Malcolm D. Lee sees the hilarious couple as a solid pairing, which is why he brought them together in the end. "Quentin lost his mom at an early age and makes money his focus, he has his own kind of rudderless existence. Shelby has always been ambitious and trying to get what she wants at all costs," he says of the two "wounded" characters. "They're both kind of selfish and needed to learn how to be accepting of one another."

We spoke to Howard and De Sousa about their characters' incredible chemistry, their big episode, and the scene they reworked to showcase the truth about Shelby and Quentin's journey.

Terrence Howard and Melissa De Sousa in 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters'

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Was it hard to step back into the dynamic after a decade?

TERRENCE HOWARD: No, it's easier because you've thought about this. You've lived some of it because even though we haven't been filming anymore, those characters are still alive in us. They're still growing in you and waiting for an opportunity. The ones that you truly let into your heart stay.

MELISSA DE SOUSA: It stays with you, that's right. It's indelible. I was a little nervous to come back because my character was always kind of one-dimensional and I didn't want to come back and repeat the same pattern. It had to be more for me this time around.

HOWARD: I didn't see her as one-dimensional. I love Shelby.

DE SOUSA: I didn't say I don't love her, but I wanted it to be different for me as far as coming back. I wanted to show other colors. Shelby is a trickster, the scene-stealer who always has a zinger. I still got to do those zingers, but I wanted more for her this time around.

Quentin and Shelby have a very revealing conversation on the beach in episode 2 about how they see themselves and each other. What do you remember about filming that moment?

DE SOUSA: Originally that was written and Terrence and I were like "no." Everything with us tended to be rushed, so we had a call with Malcolm and we worked out the scene with him. We needed to touch on what was really going on there and have a real conversation. It needed to be more than jokes. If we want to bring this to the right end, then we need to talk about their real relationship and feelings. We both had our own ideas about what was going on and what was lacking. Shelby hits a wall and Quentin calls her on it. There were real reasons for why they were treating each other this way and reacting how they were.

Nicole Ari Parker is amazing as Xiomara, and you both had such great scenes with her. What was it like working with her on this?

DE SOUSA: We've know her for a long time. I did a TV show with her and her husband Boris Kodjoe back in 2000. I played her best friend and he did a movie with her many years ago.

HOWARD: Yeah, in 1998. We starred in a film together [called Spark]. It was a beautiful friendship that blossomed into this life long bond.

DE SOUSA: We knew her already, so we were comfortable being silly. We just had a great time.

Shelby has an incredible dance scene in the second episode. Talk to me about filming it.

DE SOUSA: What was it like for you?

HOWARD: I thought the double they had was really, really good. [laughs]

DE SOUSA: I did three, hour-long rehearsals and then I did it in three takes. I used to dance professionally when I was younger. It was something I wanted to do and asked Malcolm to do, so I looked forward to it. I wasn't doing handstands or anything like that, so it wasn't hard for me. I had a great time. Also, [Terrence] didn't know anything about it. He ask me what the song was or what the dance was like, and I wouldn't tell him anything. Even at the first rehearsal, I kept my robe on. I didn't want him to see anything, so he saw it for the first time when we filmed the first take.

HOWARD: It was a great day. It was fun.

Quentin professes his love for Shelby at the airport. Tell us about filming the characters' big romantic moment.

HOWARD: That was the most challenging scene I've ever had in the entirety of my career. To find the truth in that moment and be that loud and public was hard, but you realize that [Quentin] has been living behind a reinforced lie because he doesn't want to be vulnerable. I hope that it pays off. I gave it my very best.

DE SOUSA: They both had to put their weapons down.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is currently streaming on Peacock.

