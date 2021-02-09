The Best Man limited series starring original cast ordered at Peacock

The series will be written and executive-produced by Malcolm D. Lee (who directed both films), Dayna Lynne North (Insecure), and Sean Daniel. "Here we go! The band is back together!" Lee said in a statement. "I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can't wait! I told you it wouldn't be 14 more years."