The Best Man limited series starring original cast ordered at Peacock
Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau will reprise their roles from the films.
The best friends of The Best Man are reuniting for more love, fights, and of course, friendship.
Peacock has ordered a 10-episode limited series titled The Best Man: Final Chapters, based on the original 1999 film and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday. And the whole cast is returning: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau.
The dramedy will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (Sousa), Candace (Hall), and Murch (Perrineau) "as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance."
The series will be written and executive-produced by Malcolm D. Lee (who directed both films), Dayna Lynne North (Insecure), and Sean Daniel. "Here we go! The band is back together!" Lee said in a statement. "I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can't wait! I told you it wouldn't be 14 more years."
"The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they've remained influential pop culture references to this day," North added. "I've grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock."
