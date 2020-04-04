The best ballet and dance performances to stream during quarantine

Image zoom John Phillips/Getty Images

Craving something to stream that isn't Netflix? Have you already run through your entire list of movies and TV shows that you set out to binge during self-quarantine? Is the coronavirus pandemic wearing you down and you need something beautiful to distract yourself from your anxiety and boredom? EW has the perfect solution to all your isolation woes: treat yourself to some gorgeous live dance performances, all from the comfort of your own couch!

It's been weeks since the COVID-19 social distancing and shelter at home measures have gone into place, and that means weeks since we've all been able to go see ballet and other dance shows live in person. Thankfully, theaters and dance companies all over the world have stepped up to offer many ways to stream stunning performances for free.

Below, EW has rounded up some of the best ballet and dance performances you can stream this weekend to help curb your quarantine blues and inject some culture into your life. So grab a cozy blanket, put on your fanciest pair of sweatpants, and start watching!

ALL Arts

ALL Arts, the streaming platform from WNET, is streaming nine different performances and documentaries for free in the wake of the ballet season being canceled. Check out Romeo and Juliet from the Czech National Ballet, the documentary Making a New American Nutcracker, George Balanchine's three-part Jewels series at the Mariinsky Theatre, Alexander Ekman's A Swan Lake, The Ninth Symphony by Maurice Bejart featuring a collaboration between the Tokyo Ballet and the Béjart Ballet Lausanne, Me, Dorothy...and This Road to Oz with the Kansas City Ballet, the documentary Young Stars of Ballet, documentary Designers of the Dance, and Cinderella: State Street Ballet of Santa Barbara.

Marquee TV

Another free option is Marquee TV, an on demand streaming service offering a 30 day free trial where you can choose from options like Akram Khan's Giselle performed by the English National Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet's A Swan Lake, countless offerings from The Royal Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, American Masters, and many ballet- and dance-themed documentaries.

Alvin Ailey

The legendary Alvin Ailey's American Dance Theater is offering a new program, Ailey All Access, where for a limited time, fans can stream full length videos of the Company performing on stage. The current featured performance is Ailey II in Yannick Lebrun's Saa Magni and Bradley Shelver's Where There Are Tongues. Beginning April 9, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Judith Jamison's Divining will be available online. Check out all the other available programs here.

The Bolshoi Ballet

Need more Bolshoi Ballet? The Moscow company is streaming full performances of iconic shows like The Nutcracker on the official YouTube channel for free. Each performance is uploaded at noon ET and will remain on the theater's channel for 24 hours.

Royal Opera House

London's Royal Opera House is streaming on its Facebook page and YouTube channel for its #OurHouseToYourHouse initiative, bringing ballet and opera to the masses every Friday for a month. On April 10, check out Così fan tutte, on April 17 you can stream The Metamorphosis, April 24 is Gloriana, and May 1 is Royal Ballet's The Winter’s Tale.

Sadler's Wells

London’s iconic dance theatre Sadler’s Wells has opened its vault to offer new shows on its streaming platform Digital Stage. From archive performances, streaming specials, and dance workshops for all ages, expect new content to be added continuously over the coming weeks.

Cirque du Soleil

The awe-inspiring circus company Cirque du Soleil is streaming exclusive footage every Friday on its new platform CirqueConnect. Currently, fans can gasp at the hour-long special featuring performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.

