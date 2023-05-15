The Bear goes to culinary school in season 2 trailer

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are back in the kitchen and more stressed than ever.

Is the trailer for season 2 of The Bear finally ready for our viewing pleasure? Yes, chef!

FX's chaotic culinary dramedy returns June 22 to show us what happens when Jeremy Allen White's Carmy joins forces with Ayo Edebiri's Sydney to transform their no-frills sandwich joint into a hotspot Chicago restaurant. Can they pull it off after digging wads of cash out of tomato sauce cans? Hopefully! But it won't be easy.

The new trailer finds Carmy and Sydney working with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Richie to strip the restaurant down to its bones and build something better in its place. Big changes include hiring new staff members, renovating the space, inventing new menu items, and sending the longtime employees to culinary school to prepare for a work environment with heavier demands. Are you stressed yet? Just wait until you hear the kettle boiling while Carmy does his best to keep his composure.

The half-hour series was created by Ramy writer-director Christopher Storer and also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Season 2 newcomers to the cast include Booksmart star Molly Gibson and Saul Goodman himself, Bob Odenkirk.

"The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations," FX entertainment head Eric Schrier said when the season 2 renewal was announced last summer. The series indeed debuted to critical acclaim and strong viewership numbers, with fans clamoring for more of the gang's culinary creations. Judging by the mouthwatering food glimpsed in the trailer, the second season is ready to deliver.

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu beginning June 22. Watch the new trailer above.

