The Bear beefs up with season 2 renewal

Created by Christopher Storer, the Chicago-set series follows White as Carmy, a young chef trained in the fine dining world, who moves to the Illinois metropolis to run his family's no-frills sandwich shop following a painful death in the family. There, he balances the realities of small business ownership and the strong-willed employees of The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

THE BEAR -- Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmine 'Carmy' Berzatto Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' has been renewed for season 2 on FX on Hulu. | Credit: FX

"The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations," said FX entertainment head Eric Schrier in a statement about the season 2 renewal. "We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White's lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can't wait to get to work on season 2."

In addition to White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson co-star on the series, with Jon Bernthal, Molly Ringwald, and Joel McHale appearing throughout season 1 as guest stars.

"I was completely clueless in the kitchen before this show, and then I progressively got to kind of mediocre," White previously told EW of training in a real restaurant kitchen for the series. "I went to two weeks of cooking school. I worked in several really wonderful restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and in New York. It was really amazing — I'd never studied a skill that much for any other job, and it was really great to have months of training to learn about character and learn about Carmy through a skill that he'd also studied."

All eight episodes of The Bear are now streaming on FX on Hulu. A release date for season 2 has yet to be announced.

