The Bear beefs up with season 2 renewal
Just 21 days after its streaming premiere, FX on Hulu has officially renewed Shameless star Jeremy Allen White's new drama series The Bear for season 2.
Created by Christopher Storer, the Chicago-set series follows White as Carmy, a young chef trained in the fine dining world, who moves to the Illinois metropolis to run his family's no-frills sandwich shop following a painful death in the family. There, he balances the realities of small business ownership and the strong-willed employees of The Original Beef of Chicagoland.
"The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations," said FX entertainment head Eric Schrier in a statement about the season 2 renewal. "We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White's lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can't wait to get to work on season 2."
In addition to White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson co-star on the series, with Jon Bernthal, Molly Ringwald, and Joel McHale appearing throughout season 1 as guest stars.
"I was completely clueless in the kitchen before this show, and then I progressively got to kind of mediocre," White previously told EW of training in a real restaurant kitchen for the series. "I went to two weeks of cooking school. I worked in several really wonderful restaurants in Los Angeles, Chicago, and in New York. It was really amazing — I'd never studied a skill that much for any other job, and it was really great to have months of training to learn about character and learn about Carmy through a skill that he'd also studied."
All eight episodes of The Bear are now streaming on FX on Hulu. A release date for season 2 has yet to be announced.
