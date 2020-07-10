The Batman TV spin-off in the works from director Matt Reeves

Holy spin-off, Batman! Matt Reeves, who's directing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in his DC Comics-based The Batman, is now developing a TV series that will expand the world of the upcoming superhero movie.

The planned show, which received a series commitment, is being developed for the HBO Max streaming platform and will be set in the Gotham City Police Department. According to a press release sent out Friday, the story will be an "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City" and work to launch "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms."

Reeves is working on the series with his producer on The Batman Dylan Clark, as well as Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, the latter being on writing duties.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement.

It's unclear at this point whether characters featured in The Batman movie will crossover into the show, though one would assume that's a possibility. Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright will portray Gotham PD's James Gordon.

Filming on The Batman was put on pause in the U.K. in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and the film's release date is now pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021. It also stars Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (the Penguin), Paul Dano (Riddler), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), and Peter Sarsgaard (D.A. Gil Colson).

