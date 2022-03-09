HBO Max greenlights The Batman spin-off The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell

The Batman Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Penguin's rise to power will indeed continue after The Batman.

Just five days after the superhero movie's big opening weekend, HBO Max has ordered a spin-off limited series starring Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. Tentatively titled The Penguin, the DC drama "expands upon the world" established by The Batman director Matt Reeves.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," Farrell said in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."

The Batman Colin Farrell as the Penguin in 'The Batman' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

In The Batman, Farrell's Penguin isn't yet the kingpin he's destined to become. Instead he's one of Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) lieutenants, and runs a nightclub called the Iceberg Lounge. While the streamer didn't announce any plot details about the show, Reeves previously told EW that the then-prospective show would likely cover ideas he had for where the ascendant crime boss could go in a potential sequel to The Batman.

"I said [to HBO Max], 'To be honest with you, the thing that was going to be the seeds of what I thought the next story could be in terms of the Penguin is that I saw there being this kind of 'American dream in Gotham' sort of story, almost like Scarface; the rise of this character who we all know will achieve mythic status,'" the filmmaker said. "He is underestimated and he's like a time bomb… They were like, 'Oh my God, we're in!' And that was really exciting because, by that point, Colin had already given life to this character."

This show is part of Reeves' plan to create an entirely new Batverse spinning out of the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-led movie. "I love the idea of doing a story where you're really telling chapters of a character's life the way that The Sopranos did, right?" he said. "There wasn't any one story that was Tony Soprano's. It was all one epic novel about his life. I think that to me is what's thrilling about long-form and the idea of being able to have created this version of the world [in The Batman] and then pull pieces off of that to do this kind of expansive storytelling."

It's currently unclear what other projects might populate Reeves' burgeoning corner of the DC universe. He was developing a prequel show about the corrupt Gotham City Police Department for HBO Max, but it appears those plans have changed.

"One thing that we're not doing that I was going to do… So, there's the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold," Reeves recently on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "We're not really doing that."

The Penguin will be executive-produced by Reeves, Farrell, The Batman producer Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who will write and serve as showrunner. Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan, from Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions, are also EPs, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

