It's love at first sight for The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley in ABC's latest trailer.

The Bachelorette trailer: 'I definitely feel like I just met my husband'

Well, it's all but confirmed, rose lovers: This season on The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley falls hard for one of her men and cuts her "journey" short. Which guy, you ask? Based on this extended trailer that dropped last night on Dancing With the Stars, the answer is Dale Moss. Exhibit A:

ABC and producers have hinted at the rumors in previous promos, but this is the first to contain visual evidence that Dale is the guy who sweeps the Bachelorette off her feet. The two-minute long trailer also shows us the moment Dale steps out of the limo — an encounter that leaves Clare positively giddy.

Not featured in the extended "this season on" promo: Any mention of the woman who (allegedly) steps in as replacement Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. But hey, the show returns tonight, so we'll get our answers soon enough, rose lovers.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC

