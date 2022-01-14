Following news of The Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis' death on Friday morning, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who appeared with Arlis on her season of the reality show in 2015, took to Instagram to offer a personal tribute.

"This is an Instagram story I did not think I'd be doing tonight," Bristowe said. "But Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I'm gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clint Arlis Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clint Arlis during the rose ceremony on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Although the two didn't end things on the best terms, Bristowe spoke kindly of her late costar and former suitor. "I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world and it is an absolute tragedy that this happened."

The Dancing With the Stars winner continued, "I don't know much right now and it's none of my business. This Instagram story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I'm so sorry. It's such a huge loss, and I'm honestly just beside myself."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clint Arlis Kaitlyn Bristowe's Instagram story about her late 'Bachelorette' suitor Clint Arlis | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Arlis' sister announced his death in an emotional Facebook post, writing "It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family's privacy as we try to cope with this great loss." No details of his death were provided.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clint Arlis Kaitlyn Bristowe and Clint Arlis on the 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Arlis, an architectural engineer from Batavia, Ill., appeared on the 15th season of The Bachelorette, competing against fellow contestant Nick Viall for a chance at a relationship with Britt Nilsson. He was eliminated in the third week but became somewhat of a household name after forming a popular "bromance" with fellow contestant John "J.J." Lane.

"If there's anything I can do, I don't know what I could do, but anything at all, please let me know and let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time," Bristowe said, closing her tribute. "Gosh, I'm just so sorry."