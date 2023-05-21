And she gets a soundtrack assist from Mariah Carey.

Watch queen Charity ascend her throne in first Bachelorette promo

The Bachelorette is kicking off Charity Lawson's "journey" with a teaser fit for a queen.

Set to Mariah Carey's indelible 1995 hit "Fantasy," the new promo features Charity — a 26-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, GA, whom we met during Zach's season of The Bachelor — as she strolls through the gates of a ridiculously lavish rose garden. There, at the end of a flower-lined path, awaits a large golden throne.

Charity on 'The Bachelorette.' Charity Lawson | Credit: ABC

You can usually tell how confident ABC is about their Bachelorette pick based on how much effort they put into the promo materials. If the network is happy, they might splurge on a pricey Mariah Carey song and construct a fairy-tale garden set. If they're less enthused, they might do something like, say, this:

Though the new trailer doesn't include any footage from night one of Charity's "journey," we know from the preview shown during The Bachelor finale that her older brother, Nehemiah, goes undercover in the mansion to find out who's not there for the Right Reasons™. In keeping with the silliness of this franchise, Nehemiah's disguise is... not great.

Bachelorette grab Nehemiah on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: ABC

According to internet sleuths, Charity's potential husbands include a WWE wrestler, a DJ, football player, and a loan officer. Do any of them deserve to live happily ever after with our Bachelorette? Probably not. But it will be fun to watch them try.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, January 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: