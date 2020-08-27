The Bachelorette season 16 premiere date announced
Bachelorette fans will have Monday nights free when the new season, starring Clare Crawley (at first), premieres this fall.
"Ms. Crawley, you're trying to seduce me — aren't you?"
A group of single men will be asking this question come Tuesday, Oct. 13, when season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC. And yes, rose lovers, I said Tuesday, because nothing about this season — which was filmed in a quarantine bubble in Palm Springs, Calif., and featured more behind-the-scenes drama than a Real Housewives reunion — is going to be normal.
Because ABC and the producers never miss a chance to troll their own contestants, the latest ad for the new season features Bachelorette Clare Crawley gazing at a man's outstretched leg; it's a clear homage to the famous scene between Benjamin and Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate. Get it? Because she's 39, which in Bachelor years is approximately 147? Which means she's a cougar preying on younger men? Oh, the hilarity!
Not appearing in the poster: Tayshia Adams, who is reportedly taking over for Clare as Bachelorette partway through the season.
Will you be clearing your Tuesday-night schedules for Clare (and Tayshia) this fall? Share your thoughts below, rose lovers!
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
