Bachelorette fans will have Monday nights free when the new season, starring Clare Crawley (at first), premieres this fall.

"Ms. Crawley, you're trying to seduce me — aren't you?"

A group of single men will be asking this question come Tuesday, Oct. 13, when season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC. And yes, rose lovers, I said Tuesday, because nothing about this season — which was filmed in a quarantine bubble in Palm Springs, Calif., and featured more behind-the-scenes drama than a Real Housewives reunion — is going to be normal.

Because ABC and the producers never miss a chance to troll their own contestants, the latest ad for the new season features Bachelorette Clare Crawley gazing at a man's outstretched leg; it's a clear homage to the famous scene between Benjamin and Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate. Get it? Because she's 39, which in Bachelor years is approximately 147? Which means she's a cougar preying on younger men? Oh, the hilarity!

Image zoom ABC

Not appearing in the poster: Tayshia Adams, who is reportedly taking over for Clare as Bachelorette partway through the season.

Will you be clearing your Tuesday-night schedules for Clare (and Tayshia) this fall? Share your thoughts below, rose lovers!

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.