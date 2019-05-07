Hannah and her suitors
Looks like the wheat has been separated from the chaff, rose lovers! After introducing 33 male contestants on The Bachelorette’s Facebook page in March, ABC has released the final list of Hannah B.’s suitors. Click through to meet the 30 dudes who will fight to become Mr. Hannah Beast when The Bachelorette returns Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Brian
Age: 30
Job: Math teacher
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Brian was born on Flag Day, so naturally, it’s his favorite holiday!”
Cam
Age: 30
Job: Software sales
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Cam can freestyle rap about anything and play the harmonica.”
Chasen
Age: 27
Job: Pilot
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “His favorite pastime is watching The Bachelor and drinking cocktails with his mom.”
Connor J.
Age: 28
Job: Sales manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Connor’s grandmother says he deserves a ‘sexy woman’ who is ready to give her grandkids!” (NOTE: This is annoying because they would be his grandmother’s GREAT-grandkids.)
Connor S.
Age: 24
Job: Investment analyst
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Connor LOVES Justin Bieber.”
Daron
Age: 25
Job: IT consultant
Hometown: Buckhead, Ga.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Daron is a total videogame nerd! He is even a globally ranked champion in Guitar Hero.”
Devin
Age: 27
Job: Talent manager
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “His advice for anyone who wants to find love is ‘Don’t be a sleaze.’”
Dustin
Age: 30
Job: Real estate broker
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Dustin loves Tony Robbins.”
Dylan
Age: 24
Job: Tech entrepreneur
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “The majority of Dylan’s friends are women.”
Garrett
Age: 27
Job: Golf pro
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: ” He once snuck into Mississippi State’s football stadium after hours and made out with his girlfriend on the 50-yard line.”
Grant
Age: 30
Job: Unemployed
Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “He isn’t afraid of a dance-off.”
Hunter
Age: 24
Job: Pro surfer
Hometown: Westchester, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Hunter still lives at home with his parents.”
Jed
Age: 25
Job: Singer/songwriter
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Jed can rap Nicki Minaj’s part in ‘Bottoms Up’ flawlessly, and says he can shoot a rubber band with freakish accuracy.”
Joe
Age: 30
Job: The Box King
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Las Vegas is Joe’s favorite place in the world. He went four times in the last year alone.”
Joey
Age: 33
Job: Finance manager
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Joey loves to document important moments with his Polaroid camera.”
John Paul Jones
Age: 24
Job: According to ABC’s site, it’s simply “John Paul Jones”
Hometown: Lanham, Md.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “John Paul Jones rarely uses words that are less than three syllables long.” NOTE: This should say “fewer than three syllables long.”
Jonathan
Age: 27
Job: Server
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Jonathan loves sparklers.”
Kevin
Age: 27
Job: Behavioral health specialist
Hometown: Manteno, Ill.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Kevin wants to travel more, but he won’t go anywhere that doesn’t have an available gym.”
Luke P.
Age: 24
Job: Import/export manager
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tim Tebow is his hero.”
Luke S.
Age: 29
Job: Political consultant
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Luke says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush.”
Matt D.
Age: 26
Job: Medical device salesman
Hometown: Los Gatos, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Matt says that he ‘loves Hannah and he hasn’t even met her.’”
Matteo
Age: 25
Job: Management consultant
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Matteo once competed in a talent show where he chugged a gallon of milk in 10 seconds.”
Matthew
Age: 23
Job: Car bid spotter
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “He grew up on his family’s winery and would love to join that business one day.”
Mike
Age: 31
Job: Portfolio manager
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Mike really wants to learn Mandarin and get into parkour.”
Peter
Age: 27
Job: Pilot
Hometown: Westlake Village, Calif.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.”
Ryan
Age: 25
Job: Roller boy
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Ryan is a skilled tightrope walker.”
Scott
Age: 28
Job: Software sales executive
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Just for fun, Scott once ran in a circle around the mall food court, acting like a flying chicken.”
Thomas
Age: 27
Job: International pro basketball player
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Thomas loves going to clubs and dancing to EDM music.”
Tyler C.
Age: 25
Job: General contractor
Hometown: Jupiter, Fla.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tyler LOVES to dance. He says his friends get embarrassed by how intense he gets on the dance floor, but he doesn’t care.”
Tyler G.
Age: 28
Job: Psychology graduate student
Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.
Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tyler has a side business in Dream Therapy Analysis.”