The Bachelorette: Meet the 30 dudes competing for Hannah's heart

By Kristen Baldwin
May 07, 2019 at 04:55 PM EDT

Hannah and her suitors

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Looks like the wheat has been separated from the chaff, rose lovers! After introducing 33 male contestants on The Bachelorette’s Facebook page in March, ABC has released the final list of Hannah B.’s suitors. Click through to meet the 30 dudes who will fight to become Mr. Hannah Beast when The Bachelorette returns Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Brian

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 30

Job: Math teacher

Hometown: Louisville, Ky.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Brian was born on Flag Day, so naturally, it’s his favorite holiday!”

Cam

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 30

Job: Software sales

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Cam can freestyle rap about anything and play the harmonica.”

Chasen

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Pilot

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “His favorite pastime is watching The Bachelor and drinking cocktails with his mom.”

Connor J. 

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 28

Job: Sales manager

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Connor’s grandmother says he deserves a ‘sexy woman’ who is ready to give her grandkids!” (NOTE: This is annoying because they would be his grandmother’s GREAT-grandkids.)

Connor S.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 24

Job: Investment analyst

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Connor LOVES Justin Bieber.”

Daron

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 25

Job: IT consultant

Hometown: Buckhead, Ga.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Daron is a total videogame nerd! He is even a globally ranked champion in Guitar Hero.”

Devin

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Talent manager

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “His advice for anyone who wants to find love is ‘Don’t be a sleaze.’”

Dustin

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 30

Job: Real estate broker

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Dustin loves Tony Robbins.”

Dylan

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 24

Job: Tech entrepreneur 

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “The majority of Dylan’s friends are women.”

Garrett

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Golf pro

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: ” He once snuck into Mississippi State’s football stadium after hours and made out with his girlfriend on the 50-yard line.”

Grant

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 30

Job: Unemployed

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “He isn’t afraid of a dance-off.”

Hunter

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 24

Job: Pro surfer

Hometown: Westchester, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Hunter still lives at home with his parents.”

Jed

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 25

Job: Singer/songwriter

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Jed can rap Nicki Minaj’s part in ‘Bottoms Up’ flawlessly, and says he can shoot a rubber band with freakish accuracy.”

Joe

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 30

Job: The Box King

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Las Vegas is Joe’s favorite place in the world. He went four times in the last year alone.”

Joey

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 33

Job: Finance manager

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Joey loves to document important moments with his Polaroid camera.”

John Paul Jones

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 24

Job: According to ABC’s site, it’s simply “John Paul Jones”

Hometown: Lanham, Md.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “John Paul Jones rarely uses words that are less than three syllables long.” NOTE: This should say “fewer than three syllables long.” 

Jonathan

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Server

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Jonathan loves sparklers.”

Kevin

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Behavioral health specialist

Hometown: Manteno, Ill.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Kevin wants to travel more, but he won’t go anywhere that doesn’t have an available gym.”

Luke P.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 24

Job: Import/export manager

Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tim Tebow is his hero.”

Luke S. 

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 29

Job: Political consultant

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Luke says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush.”

Matt D.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 26

Job: Medical device salesman

Hometown: Los Gatos, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Matt says that he ‘loves Hannah and he hasn’t even met her.’”

Matteo

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 25

Job: Management consultant

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Matteo once competed in a talent show where he chugged a gallon of milk in 10 seconds.”

Matthew

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 23

Job: Car bid spotter 

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “He grew up on his family’s winery and would love to join that business one day.”

Mike

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 31

Job: Portfolio manager

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Mike really wants to learn Mandarin and get into parkour.”

Peter 

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: Pilot

Hometown: Westlake Village, Calif.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Even though he is a man of the world, Peter still lives at home.”

Ryan

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 25

Job: Roller boy

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Ryan is a skilled tightrope walker.”

Scott

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 28

Job: Software sales executive

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Just for fun, Scott once ran in a circle around the mall food court, acting like a flying chicken.”

Thomas

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 27

Job: International pro basketball player

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Thomas loves going to clubs and dancing to EDM music.”

Tyler C.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 25

Job: General contractor

Hometown: Jupiter, Fla.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tyler LOVES to dance. He says his friends get embarrassed by how intense he gets on the dance floor, but he doesn’t care.”

Tyler G.

Ed Herrera/ABC

Age: 28

Job: Psychology graduate student

Hometown: Boca Raton, Fla.

Most annoying fun fact from his ABC bio: “Tyler has a side business in Dream Therapy Analysis.”

