The Bachelorette preview: 'Can we get a new Bachelorette in here?'

ABC and producers continue to troll Bachelor Nation with their latest promo for The Bachelorette. Even the most spoiler-averse fans out there know that some crazy stuff happened in the upcoming 16th season, which stars Clare Crawley and was filmed over the summer in a quarantine bubble. Like last month's tease, this exclusive new promo hints at the drama with cheeky cutaways. Let's dissect:

The first man we see? None other than Dale Moss, the 31-year-old from South Dakota who Clare may or may not have fallen for… which may or may not have caused her to end her "journey" early. Is the promo department coyly confirming the rumors or just toying with us? Probably both!

We also get glimpses of some disgruntled suitors: "Can we get a new Bachelorette in here?" gripes Kenny, a 39-year-old boy-band manager from Chicago. (That's one job we've never seen before on this show.) Ed, the 36-year-old from Miami, is seen saying, "I'm wasting my breath on you. You're not worth the time." Is he talking to Clare, or did producers just edit it together to make it look like he is? Either way, he's grumpy!

Then comes the final blow from our host and relationship therapist, Chris Harrison, who has this grave warning for Clare: "If you continue down this path, it doesn't end well." What path, Chris? For the love of all that's holy, what path??? Just one week until we get answers, rose lovers. The new season of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Oh, and yes, it was a career goal to have one of my tweets used in a Bachelorette promo — thanks for asking!