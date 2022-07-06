The Bachelorette sneak preview: Jordan V. gets Rachel's motor running

He's a drag racer! (See what we did there?)

In five days, the first-ever dual "journey" to find "love" will begin on The Bachelorette. And on night one, 32 men will be jockeying for attention from Bachelorette besties Gabby Windey, 31, and Rachel Recchia, 26, and no doubt they'll be pulling out all the ridiculous stops to make an impression. (See: The shirtless dude.)

EW has an exclusive first look at the season 19 premiere, in which Jordan V., 27, attempts to impress Rachel by showing her his fast car. But it's not as douchey as it sounds, rose lovers: The man is a professional Top Fuel drag racer! (Today I learned that professional race car drivers use LinkedIn. Who'da thunk it?)

"My parents tried to keep me out of [this sport]," says Jordan V. while showing Rachel the engine of his dragster, which can accelerate from 0 to 337 miles per hour in a matter of seconds. What I like about this exchange is that Jordan seems to be looking for a way to relate to Rachel through her career as a pilot — they both make their living going very fast in large metal apparatuses — and he also expresses interest in how her parents feel about her profession.

So, what else do we know about Jordan V.? Well, clearly he has a day job. Bonus points for Jordan V.! And according to his official bio, Jordan V. enjoys James Bond movies and hanging out with his nephews. He also believes a handwritten letter is "the most romantic gift you can give." Here's the best news of all: Jordan V. is not Joey, nor is he Justin, thank the reality TV gods — because if either Gabby or Rachel ends up with one of those Jersey Shore rejects, I will lose my g-d mind.

Watch the full clip above. Do you think Jordan V. deserves a night one rose?

The Bachelorette returns Monday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

