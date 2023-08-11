Watch Xavier attempt to redeem himself in The Bachelorette: Men Tell All preview

Charity Lawson will reunite with all of her ex "boyfriends" on Monday's Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette, and there's one man everyone is desperate to see in the hot seat: Xavier.

After their disastrous pre-Fantasy Suite dinner last week — in which Xavier revealed that he cheated on his last longterm girlfriend "multiple times" over the course of five days — Charity sent the 27-year-old biomedical scientist/knitting enthusiast packing. And now EW has an exclusive first look at his reunion with Charity at the Men Tell All. Prepare to be mad by the very first thing that comes out of his mouth, rose lovers.

"So, um, I miscommunicated how I was feeling," Xavier says. "In my heart there was no doubt that I wanted to be with you." Ugh, I can't even type any more of his nonsense, so let's just cut straight to Charity's response:

Bachelorette GIF Charity gets to the point | Credit: ABC

Okay, so I'm skipping ahead a bit. Before posing this pertinent question, Charity lets Xavier know why the whole conversation with him in Fiji was so frustrating. "You were like, 'I don't want to cheat on you,'" she says. "Instead of saying 'I don't want to cheat,' [say] 'I won't'!" Testify, Pastor Lawson! The Bachelorette goes on to make this extremely accurate observation to Xavier: "You just kept almost essentially digging yourself deeper."

Watch the full exchange above.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

