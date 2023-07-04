The former Bachelor also weighs in on the "mind your business" versus the "if you see something, say something" strategy.

The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer on the Adrian vs. Brayden brouhaha

Each week during Charity's season of The Bachelorette, host Jesse Palmer will answer a few questions about her "journey" to find "love." Today Jesse shares his perspective on Adrian's ongoing tensions with Brayden, the "sun's out, buns out" group date, and Brayden's expansive earring collection.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This week, the men moved into the mansion. Compare what the mansion smells like when it's full of men vs. during the Bachelor season when it's full of women.

JESSE PALMER: When I arrive the morning after rose ceremonies to drop off a date card, the biggest difference is the smell in the kitchen. When the women are in the house, it smells of delicious omelettes, fresh pastries, pressed juices, etc. When the men are in the house, it smells like burnt eggs.

The first group date saw the men competing in Bachelorette Dodge Bowl IV. It looked COLD on that beach and the men were shivering. Which of the guys handled the cold best?

It was ridiculously cold. (Thank God I was wearing a blazer!) Caleb B. was definitely in his element, due in large part to his wrestling background. That dude lives in his Speedo.

Caleb B., 24, pro wrestler and speedo aficionado Caleb B., 24, pro wrestler and speedo aficionado | Credit: ABC

The big conflict this week was when Adrian accused Brayden of being there for a "spring break" vacation and for being "immature" about the kissing date. Charity told Adrian she appreciated his honesty, but the other guys think Adrian's loose lips will hurt him in the long run. As a former Bachelor, which strategy do you think is smarter: "Mind your business" or "if you see something, say something"?

I think it ultimately comes down to someone's own personality, but in my experience as the Bachelor and as host, the people who "mind their own business" have a better chance of "being the one" in the end.

Why do you think Charity ended up giving both Adrian and Brayden a rose?

It's still very early in the game, so I think Charity wants to get to know both men better. Brayden left a strong early impression during the first rose ceremony, and while Charity appreciates Adrian's honesty, he's someone that she wants to get to know more.

Finally, where does Brayden keep all his earrings? Is there a separate storage closet in the mansion?

I think Brayden keeps his earrings in his large suitcase. I'm convinced he only brought one suit, a shirt, a pair of shorts, his toothbrush, and 67 pairs of dangling earrings.

