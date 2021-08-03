The ABC reality show's alums will host the upcoming season starring schoolteacher Michelle Young.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will continue their 'journey' as Bachelorette hosts for season 18

The Bachelorette Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Get ready for more giggly girl-talk and female bonding, rose lovers: ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television confirms to EW that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will return as hosts for season 18 of ABC's The Bachelorette. (The news was first reported by Variety.)

Both former Bachelorettes themselves, Adams and Bristowe stepped in to host the current season of The Bachelorette in March, after longtime host Chris Harrison left the franchise. Season 18, which is in production now, stars Minneapolis school teacher Michelle Young, who was a finalist on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Fan response to Bristowe and Adams has largely been positive since they took over for Harrison. Highlights of their "journey" as cohosts include Bristowe breaking the news to the men about the "WoWo challenge" (a.k.a. "week off w----ing off challenge"), and Adams getting the crap scared out of her by a camera operator during the Men Tell All bloopers segment:

Bachelorette GIF Credit: ABC

No word yet if Bristowe and Adams will continue as hosts on the upcoming 26th season of The Bachelor, which is expected to premiere in January 2022.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: