"Something didn't feel 100 percent with Joey," he says in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

This season of The Bachelorette is truly traveling at warp speed, rose lovers. Next week is hometowns, and EW has an exclusive first look at Charity's trip to meet Joey's family in Collegeville, PA.

The 28-year-old tennis pro brings Charity to an indoor court for a one-on-one lesson, but he and the Bachelorette are surprised by a visit from Joey's uncle, Joe. (Yep, Joey and Uncle Joe.) "He was my mentor," Joey gushes in the clip, above. "He was the person who made me into the man I was today."

grab from monday's episode of The Bachelorette. Joey and Charity are on the right. Credit is ABC Uncle Joe, Joey and Charity on 'The Bachelorette' | Credit: abc

Uncle Joe spends some time teaching Charity proper forehand technique. While Joe thinks the Bachelorette has "decent hand-eye coordination," he's not sure she's the proper love match (tennis pun, get it?) for his nephew. "I like Charity," he says. "But something didn't feel 100 percent with Joey."

I'll admit, rose lovers, this observation struck a bit of fear into my heart. Here's why: I find Joey very endearing and think he and Charity are quite sweet together. But some of you have noted on Twitter that you think Joey's just "putting it on" for the camera and that his end goal is to be the next Bachelor. When Uncle Joey says something "isn't 100 percent" with his nephew, is he perhaps picking up a little bit of this alleged "fake it until you make it (to the finale)" vibe?

Watch the full clip above.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

