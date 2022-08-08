Bachelor Nation loves to bash the franchise's official stylist, Cary Fetman. But Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and and Gabby Windey say he "helps us feel beautiful."

The Bachelorettes defend show's stylist: 'Cary's never forced us to wear anything'

Fans of The Bachelorette often direct their online vitriol at the chuckleheaded men vying for roses — but the person who receives the most abuse might just be the Bachelor franchise's longtime stylist, Cary Fetman.

Though the man has tried to clarify time and again — including to EW — that he is not a fashion dictator and, in fact, just helps the Bachelorette choose her looks, fans continue to berate him for any and all outfits they don't like. Here's a recent sampling of social media's disdain:

So what do current Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey think about all this Cary Fetman slander? They say fans are definitely griping for the Wrong Reasons™.

"Cary's never forced us to wear anything," Recchia tells EW. "He really takes into account every single thing that we like, or what makes us feel comfortable and kind of just helps us feel beautiful. Me and Gabby were so lucky to have him."

Windey agrees, saying Fetman "really gets to know our personalities and our styles" and "what makes us feel good." She adds that Fetman "does the big picture shopping for us, but we get to go in and actually choose our pieces."

Bachelorette grab Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey answer EW's burning 'Bachelorette' questions | Credit: EW

Windey continues, "I think a lot of it is we have access to these beautiful, designer clothes that not everybody is used to seeing us in. On Clayton's season [of The Bachelor], we dressed ourselves. On social media, [we wear] our [own] clothes. But why wouldn't we take advantage of these wonderful clothes while we can? So naturally, they look different because not everybody has access to them. And I feel like people don't remember that when they're watching the show back and critiquing our looks. Like, when do you get to wear a ballgown? Never. Leave mine alone — it's beautiful!"

Style wasn't the only topic on the table in our hard-hitting (JK) interview with the Bachelorettes. EW posed a variety of burning questions to the pair — Whose decision was it to divide the men into two groups? What does the Bachelor mansion smell like when it's full of guys? Did you ever eat the food on dates? — which you can check out in the video above.

