The Bachelorette finale preview: That's a dealbreaker, Aven

On part one of The Bachelorette finale, Aven meets Rachel's family and friends and reveals something that sets off major alarm bells with her BFFs.

Gabby may have narrowed down her potential husbands to a single guy, but in part one of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel has three men left to choose from: Zach, Aven, and Tino.

In this exclusive preview of Tuesday's episode, Aven meets with Rachel's besties, Nate and Sam, who want to know if he's (say it with me now, rose lovers) ready to get engaged. His answer — "I don't know, but I am falling in love with her" — sets off some major BFF alarm bells. Notes Nate, "Aven not wanting to be engaged at the end of this process will be a dealbreaker."

The two must then break the bad news to Rachel, and as you'll see in the clip above, it is NOT welcome news to our blond Bachelorette.

Bachelorette GIF This is new information, and Rachel does not like it. | Credit: ABC

"This is, like, shocking," she says. As we've seen in season finale promos (here and here), the road to the Proposal Platform is not going to be a smooth one for either Gabby or Rachel. Erich, Gabby's final guy, says he just wants to "date" rather than get engaged after just a few months (how DARE he!), while last week's episode ended with an emotional Zach stopping the rose ceremony so he could talk to Rachel alone.

Check out the full clip above, rose lovers, and join me back here on Tuesday for my full recap.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: